Turkish President, Russian MoD hold meeting in Istanbul

2017-07-02 20:20 | www.trend.az | 0

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held earlier on Sunday talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in the Istanbul, the presidential press service said in a statement.

"President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu at Tarabya Presidential Residence in Istanbul," the statement said.

Further details of the talks remain unknown.