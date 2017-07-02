Six dead, 24 injured as van catches fire in Pakistan

At least six people were killed and 24 injured on Sunday when a passenger van caught fire near Head Muhammadwala, Pakistan, rescue sources informed, Geo TV reported.

The van caught fire due to a gas cylinder explosion, said rescue sources. The passenger carrying vehicle was coming from Sarwar Chowk towards Multan.

According to rescue sources, the wounded were shifted to Nishtar hospital. Five among those injured are said to be in a critical condition.