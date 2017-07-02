At least 13 killed, 29 injured after car bombs rock central Damascus (UPDATED)

22:23 (GMT+4) The number of people killed in Sunday's blasts in Syria’s capital of Damascus has increased to 13, while at least 29 others have sustained injuries, a medical source told Sputnik.

Two other explosions could have occurred in the Syrian capital, however, the security services managed to foil the plot and intercept explosive-laden cars.

"The number of casualties in this morning’s terrorist explosions in Damascus has increased to 13, 29 others were wounded," the source said.

The source noted that the number of casualties may rise as killed and injured people, including those in grave condition, have been still arriving in hospitals.

11:36 (GMT+4) Syrian state TV says at least 8 killed, 12 wounded in Damascus blasts, AP reported.

10:21 (GMT+4) A suicide bomber blew himself up in Tahrir square in central Damascus on Sunday, killing and wounding a number of people, Reuters reported.

The bomber was in one of three car bombs that had been pursued by the authorities. The two other car bombs were destroyed in a separate location in western Damascus, state TV reported.