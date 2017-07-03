At least 3 people injured in shooting incident in Swedish Malmo

2017-07-03 08:16 | www.trend.az | 0

At least three people were injured in a shooting incident in a Swedish southern city of Malmo, Sputnik reported citing local police.

"According to the information from the hospital, the condition of the two persons is assessed as serious, and the third as normal," the police said in a statement.

The injured are the men aged between 20 and 30, the police specified without providing any other details.

According to the local Sydsvenskan newspaper, the incident took place in a crowded district near a food shop. All the injured were reportedly known to the police on drugs trafficking cases.