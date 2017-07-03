AsstrA is your personal expert in logistics

AsstrA Associated Traffic AG has remained a reliable provider of logistics and transportation services in the markets of the West and East for over 20 years. Our company renders numerous services, which include the organization of international transportation by all types of transport, import and export support, customs, trade and warehousing services, cargo insurance, and project logistics. Our experienced team offers individual logistics solutions tailored to the needs of each customer.

For Azerbaijani companies, AsstrA fully supports and renders market entry consulting services in Europe, Russia, Kazakhstan, China, Turkey, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and other countries. Our specialists develop new routes and optimize existing supply chains. Over the past few years, the share of goods exported from Azerbaijan has increased significantly. Natural juice (Tetra Pak, bottled, concentrate), wine (Tetra Pak, bottled), granulated plastic, fruits, and vegetables make up a considerable part of Azerbaijani exports. Equipment, raw materials, electronics, and machine-building products account for the majority of imports.

Building on 20 years of experience in the sphere of international cargo transportation, the AsstrA team in Baku completes its tasks with a comprehensive approach that takes into account cargo characteristics, packaging, and transportation geography.

AsstrA's portfolio includes dozens of complex projects. Among them is the unique shipment of wind generators from Germany and the Netherlands to Azerbaijan. To find out what made this project stand out, we talked to Andrei Abramov, Head of the AsstrA Oversized Cargo Division in Brest.

“The complexity of this transport project arose mainly from the cargo's non-standard, geometric shape. The length of some of its dimensions exceeded 20 meters. In addition, the route presented a number of transportation challenges,” he said. “Specialists from AsstrA branches in Brest (Belarus) and Poznan (Poland) devoted significant time to this project.”

“Our team carried out safety inspections of bridges along the transport route between Germany and the Netherlands to Belarus and from Belarus to Azerbaijan. For road and rail transport, we developed a method of loading and securing cargo that took into account the complex geometric configuration of wind generators,” said Abramov.

“Our staff reconciled the oversized cargo via railway transport and conveyors. They then organized a clear schedule for renting and sending empty, specially-adapted 80’ fitting EOQ (economic order quantity) platforms for loading to Brest. We also promptly organized the reloading of goods on railway rolling stock at the Brest-Severny station and accurately calculated the delivery time of the wind generators to the final recipient in Azerbaijan,” he added.

“AsstrA's own rolling stock was used for transportation by vehicle. In total, we used 25 specialized vehicles, 11 universal railway platforms, 4 specialized 80' platforms, 4 long-base fitting platforms, 4 quadruple-axis platform-type conveyors and 4 quadruple-axis sunken-type conveyors. Our team did a tremendous job which has absolutely paid off. Completing this project was a big win for AsstrA, and we are proud to have been a part of it,” noted Abramov.

For each client, AsstrA ensures the successful completion of logistics projects. Our specialists carefully plan all stages of work and pay close attention to even the smallest details. Cooperation with AsstrA is a guarantee of Swiss service in the global logistics markets.

AsstrA-Associated Traffic AG is an international transport and logistics holding company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. It has been operating in the sphere of logistics for more than 20 years. The company is represented in 16 countries of Europe, Asia and the CIS.

The package also includes project logistics, trading, warehousing and customs services.

Thanks to the wide geographic range and cooperation with professionals, AsstrA offers advantageous logistics solutions at reasonable prices and takes into account the needs of each customer and partner.

