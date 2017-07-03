Rouhani calls for co-op for powerful region

2017-07-03 10:45 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, July 3



By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:



Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani called neighbouring countries for cooperation in order to have a powerful region.



“Instead of trying to be first power in the region we should make collective effort to have a more powerful region,” Rouhani said.



He made the remarks addressing an international conference on dust storms in Tehran, organized by the UN, Trend's correspondent reported from the event.

Story still developing