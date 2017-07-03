IRGC seizes eavesdropping equipment in Tehran

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has sized a large number of communication and eavesdropping equipment in a northern neighborhood in capital Tehran.



The IRGC’s intelligence arm has also arrested four members of the criminal group involved in the illegal trading of the wiretapping equipment, Tasnim news agency reported.



According to the report the equipment were smuggled into Iran through its frontier areas.



The report did not provide further details on the operation and the detainees.