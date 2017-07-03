Turkey says Gulen supporters are real threat to US

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Supporters of Fethullah Gulen in the US are a real threat to the country, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said, the country’s media outlets reported July 3.

Turkey has information that members of the Gulen movement are changing their names and converting to Christianity, Bozdag noted.

He went on to add that the Gulen supporters also join various Christian sects.

Bozdag urged the US authorities to be more vigilant against members of the Gulen movement.

The Turkish authorities accuse Fethullah Gulen, living in the US, of being involved in the military coup attempt in Turkey on July 15, 2016.

On July 15, 2016, Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country as a group of servicemen announced about transition of power to them. However, the rebelling servicemen started to surrender July 16 and Turkish authorities said the coup attempt failed.

More than 200 people were killed during the attempted coup.

