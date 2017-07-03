Azerbaijani banks buy around $1.7B from SOFAZ

2017-07-03

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) sold $373.2 million through currency auctions organized by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) in June 2017, SOFAZ said in a message July 3.

During the six months of 2017, SOFAZ sold more than $1.687 billion at currency auctions. In total, Azerbaijan’s banks bought around $4.92 billion from SOFAZ in 2016.

SOFAZ will continue selling currency through auctions in 2017.

The currency is sold as part of SOFAZ’s transfers to the Azerbaijani state budget, which are envisaged in the volume of 6.1 billion manats for 2017.