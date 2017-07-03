Uzbekistan to preserve graves of Great Patriotic War soldiers

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, July 3

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has adopted a resolution on the country’s joining the agreement on perpetuating the memory of courage and heroism of peoples of the CIS member countries in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, the press service of the Uzbek president reported.

“The purpose of the agreement signed September 3, 2011 is to ensure preservation of war graves on the territory of the CIS member countries,” the report said.

The Uzbek Defense Ministry has been defined the authorized body responsible for the implementation of this agreement.

So far, the agreement has been ratified by Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine, Armenia and Moldova.