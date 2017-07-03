Petlim port receives Green Port certificate

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Petlim port, which belongs to Turkey’s Petkim Petrochemical Holding, received the Green Port certificate, the country’s media outlets reported July 3.

Ten ports of Turkey also received Green Port certificate, along with Petlim port, the report said.

Turkish Minister of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications Ahmet Arslan highly appreciated activity of the Petlim port, as well as other ports, which received the Green Port certificate.

The work on the first phase of the Petlim port’s construction was completed in December 2016 and the cargo terminal with the capacity of 1.5 million TEUs (Twenty Foot Equivalent Unit) has started commercial operations. Meanwhile, cargo capacity totals 800,000 TEUs after the first phase.

Petkim and the Dutch APM Terminals inked an agreement for the construction of the Petlim port in March 2013.

