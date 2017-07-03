SOFAZ attracts provider of technical support services

2017-07-03 14:01 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has attracted a provider of technical support services for information security systems and Radware’s licenses for one year, said a message posted on the website of the State Service for Antimonopoly Policy and Consumer Rights Protection of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

Azerbaijani R.İ.S.K. IT-company won the tender. A contract worth over 214,000 manats was signed with the company June 21, 2017.

As part of the contract, R.İ.S.K. will provide technical support for security systems and reveal attacks on the network infrastructure.

(1.7021 AZN = 1 USD on July 3)