4-storey building on fire in Turkey’s Ankara

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A four-storey building caught fire in the center of the Turkish city of Ankara, the country’s media outlets reported July 3.

Work is ongoing to put out the fire and evacuate people from the building.

The cause of fire remains unknown.

