Turkmenistan to hold economic conference on Afghanistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 3

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

The 7th Regional Economic Cooperation Conference on Afghanistan (RECCA VII) will be held in Ashgabat city November 14-15, 2017, Turkmenistan State News Agency reported July 3.

“Talks on various aspects of long-term regional economic cooperation will continue at the conference,” said the report.

The RECCA, initiated in 2005 in Kabul, aims to consolidate the efforts of the countries of the region in stabilizing the situation in Afghanistan and promoting regional economic integration of South and Central Asia.