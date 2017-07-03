Iran, Total-led consortium ‎sign deal for South Pars Phase 11 (PHOTO)

Tehran, Iran, July 3



By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:



Iran and a Total-led consortium signed a contract for development of Phase 11 of South Pars gas field July 3 in Tehran.



Iran’s oil minister, Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, head of the National Iranian Oil Company, Ali Kardor and Total CEO Patrick Pouyanné as well as senior officials of China's CNPC and Iran’s Petropars attended the signing ceremony, which was held in Iran’s oil ministry, Trend's correspondent reported from the event.



Under the deal, Total would operate the project with a 50.1 percent stake, China's CNPC would own 30 percent and Iran's Petropars would have 19.9 percent.



The contract is the first deal based on the Islamic Republic’s newly designed oil and gas agreements, called Iran Petroleum Contract (IPC).



The Phases 11 development project of the South Pars field is set to produce 56 mcmd of soar gas.

