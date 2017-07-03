Iran's supreme leader urges judiciary to support “legal freedom”

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called on the country’s judiciary officials to defend the nation’s rights and support their legal freedoms.



Addressing a group of officials on the occasion of the national judiciary week in Iran, he said that judiciary should serve as a “flag-bearer” of public rights, the official website of the leader reported.



He said that it is the judiciary’s duty to take the required action to defend citizens' rights and it should fight offenders.



Ayatollah Khamenei further called on the judiciary to firmly declare support for “oppressed figures” of the world, including Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Muslims in Myanmar and Kashmir.

