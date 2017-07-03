Azerbaijan, Latvia ink deal in audit sphere

2017-07-03 16:06 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The Chamber of Auditors of Azerbaijan said in a message July 3 that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Association of Accountants of Latvia.

At present, the Chamber of Auditors of Azerbaijan cooperates with auditing and accounting organizations of almost 40 countries and Latvia has become one of them.

“The signed agreement will positively affect the activities of both structures and will play an important role in the mutual exchange of experience and international support,” Vahid Novruzov, the chairman of the chamber, said.

In turn, Andrejs Ponomarjovs, the chairman of the Association of Accountants of Latvia, expressed confidence that the cooperation between the two structures will turn into a tradition in the future.

The message noted that the sides also discussed the current situation regarding the audit sphere in both countries, ways for solving existing problems and applying the best international experience in the financial reporting sphere.