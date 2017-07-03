Innovations at UNEC to transform it into internationally acclaimed educational institution

The last “Open Door” day in connection with the Summer Exam Session has been held at UNEC.

Rector, Professor Adalat Muradov, Member of the Parliament Zahid Oruj, Head of the Media Group “Ses” (Voice) Bahruz Guliyev and an editor of the 525th newspaper Sevinj Garayeva have heard more than 30 appeals made during the “Open Door” attended by public representatives.

Noting that he attend the “Open Door” held at UNEC for the first time, Member of the Parliament Zahid Oruj emphasized to be impressed with the meeting: “We highlight every time that the foundation of a country is laid on its education. I have witnessed once again that the university is on the right track. I praise the approachability of the university administration to its employees, students, their parents and public representatives as an estimable occasion. It serves to the formation of a positive image about the university on one hand and on the other hand it eliminates the forces that prevent innovations held at the higher school. I consider the innovations here will allow the UNEC to become an internationally recognized educational institution and the system of governance here will be included in the future economic and political leadership of Azerbaijan. The staff trained here will be in the future of our country.

Head of the Media Group “Ses” (Voice) Bahruz Guliyev brought to attention that the Public Supervision Institute was formed at UNEC for several years. Stressing that the appeals made on the “Open Door” day were approached objectively, B.Guliyev said the majority of them were responded positively. He said the reforms and innovations implemented at Azerbaijan State University of Economics formed a“UNEC model” in society”.

