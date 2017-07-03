Iranian artillery reportedly targets Iraq’s Kurdistan (VIDEO)

2017-07-03 16:26 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



Several Kurdish news sources have reported that Iranian military forces have targeted mountainous areas of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq.



According to the local media, Iranian artillery on Monday shelled the border town of Haji Omararan, injuring one man.



Iranian officials have not commented on the development, so far.



A couple of days ago, Iranian media outlets reported that at least one border guard was killed in an armed clash with goods smugglers across the country’s borders with Iraq.