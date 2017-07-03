Putin, Erdogan to meet at G20 summit

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet as part of the G20 summit, TRT Haber TV channel cited Ibrahim Kalin, head of the Turkish presidential press-service, as saying July 3.

G20 summit will be held in Hamburg, Germany July 7-8.

Kalin added that the Russian and Turkish presidents will discuss the ways to resolve the Syrian crisis as part of the meeting.

Syria has been suffering from an armed conflict since March 2011, which, according to the UN, has claimed over 500,000 lives.

Militants from various armed groups are confronting the Syrian government troops. The “Islamic State” (IS), the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) and Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) are the most active terrorist groups in Syria.

