3 witnesses absent at blogger Lapshin’s trial

2017-07-03 17:05 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Another trial on blogger Alexander Lapshin, detained in Azerbaijan, was held in the Baku Grave Crimes Court July 3.

Two witnesses gave testimony at the trial held under the chairmanship of Judge Alovsat Abbasov.

As three other witnesses have not attended today’s trial, the next trial will be held July 6.

Alexander Lapshin is a citizen of several countries and had a criminal collusion with Armenians in the occupied Azerbaijani territories. He also illegally visited these territories.

Lapshin is accused of violating Azerbaijani laws on state border in April 2011 and October 2012. On Jan. 17, Alexei Stuk, deputy prosecutor general of Belarus, issued a ruling on Lapshin’s extradition to Azerbaijan. Lapshin was brought to Azerbaijan on Feb. 7.