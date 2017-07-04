North Korea launches ballistic missile into the East Sea

North Korea has reportedly launched a ballistic missile Tuesday morning, just days after the South's new President Moon Jae-In and US President Donald Trump focused on deescalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula in their first summit, Sputnik reported.

The regime has test-fired another ballistic missile in validation of the international law, according to the South Korean military. The missile was reportedly launched from region bordering China towards the Sea of Japan.

"North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile into the East Sea from the vicinity of Banghyon, North Pyongan Province, at around 9:40am," South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said, as reported by RT.