Preparation underway for building Afghan section of TAPI

2017-07-04 08:29 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 3

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The issues of regional security and bilateral cooperation were on the agenda of the Turkmen-Afghan talks, held in an expanded format in Ashgabat July 3, said the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news service.

President of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani is now on an official visit in the Turkmen capital, where he met with his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. In this context, particular importance was attached to the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline project.

"Currently, the construction of its Turkmen section is underway and technical issues are being solved on laying it on the territory of Afghanistan," the news service said.

The TAPI project implementation will contribute to the modernization of socio-economic systems of the states and peoples of the region, according to Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary.

The total length of the TAPI pipeline will be 1,814 kilometers. A 214-kilometer section of the pipeline will run through Turkmenistan, a 774-kilometer section will run through Afghanistan and an 826-kilometer section will run through Pakistan.

Construction of the Turkmen section of TAPI started in 2015 and is scheduled to finish in late 2018.

The pipeline’s annual capacity will be 33 billion cubic meters of gas.