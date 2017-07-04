Uzbek president invited to pay state visit to South Korea

2017-07-04

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, July 4

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

Mayor of Seoul Park Won Soon invited Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on behalf of President of South Korea Moon Jae-in to pay a state visit to the country by late 2017, the Uzbek national news agency (UzA) reported.

The Uzbek president, receiving the mayor of Seoul in Tashkent, accepted the invitation and noted that Uzbekistan and South Korea are bound by relations of friendship, mutually beneficial cooperation and strategic partnership.

During the meeting, special attention was paid to attracting advanced South Korean experience in organization of an efficient system of urban governance, development of modern transportation system and other spheres.

Later during the day, Park Won Soon met with Tashkent Mayor Rahmanbek Usmanov and mulled the issues of expanding trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian ties between the capitals of Uzbekistan and South Korea.

The Seoul mayor highly assessed the plans for Tashkent development by 2030 and expressed the intention of Seoul city administration to take part in this.

He also participated in the Uzbek-Korean conference on development of urban public transportation.

Following the conference, the two sides signed a declaration on strengthening bilateral ties and a memorandum on cooperation in ICT.