Turkmenistan a strategic partner for Belarus – envoy

2017-07-04 10:56 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 4

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan is a strategic partner for Belarus in Central Asia, said the article of Belarus’ Ambassador Oleg Tabanyukhov, published by the Turkmen media outlets.

“The Belarus-Turkmenistan friendship is time-tested and not subject to any influence of the global political situation. Constructive cooperation between Belarus and Turkmenistan on major international platforms may serve as an example for other countries,” reads the article.

Mutual support of international initiatives, aimed at strengthening peace, stability and expansion of efficient economic development, is confirmation of unified approaches in implementation of the basic principles of the Belarus’ and Turkmen foreign policy, according to Tabanyukhov.

“Two historically important events for Belarus and Turkmenistan took place this year – this is the commissioning of the Garlyk mining and processing plant, and opening of a new complex of the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in Ashgabat. These events confirmed the long-term prospects and the strategic nature of the Belarus-Turkmenistan ties,” he said.