29 BHOS graduates to work in Turkey’s STAR company

2017-07-04

A meeting with graduates of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) selected for work at STAR Refinery of SOCAR Turkey company and BHOS students undertaking on-the-job training at SOCAR facilities in Turkey was held at BHOS. In total, 29 graduates and 20 students will be going soon to Turkey to work or have summer internship respectively.

The event gathered BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov, SOCAR Vice president for HR, IT and regulations Khalik Mammadov, the company Vice president for strategic development Tofig Gahramanov, Vice president for refinery David Mammadov, Vice president of Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences, Chairperson of the National Assembly’s Commission on Science and Education Isa Habibbeyli, Ambassador of Turkey to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral. BP Vice president for communications, external affairs, strategy in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey region Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, Director of Petrochemical Processes Institute, academician Vagif Abbasov, Director General of SOCAR Turkey Enerji A. Ş. company Zaur Gakhramanov, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan Metin Kerimli also attended the event. SOCAR Turkey representatives also included Head of SOCAR Turkey Human Resources (HR) department Dinar Mammadova, Manager of STAR Refinery’s Talent Acquisition and Talent Management department Anar Suleymanov, and staff members of SOCAR Turkey HR department Ozay Unsal, Serda Okumush, Leyla Akhundzadeh and Bahruz Babayev. BHOS professors and teachers as well as students’ parents participated in the meeting, too.

Welcoming the guests, the Rector Elmar Gasimov expressed his congratulations to BHOS graduates on beginning of their professional career and wished them every success. He told that BHOS established close cooperation with large international oil and gas companies, and spoke about internship and training programs implemented within this partnership.

Talking about cooperation between the Higher School and SOCAR, Elmar Gasimov informed that on-the-job training of BHOS students is regularly organized at the company facilities including SOCAR Turkey and Petkim companies. The Rector expressed his gratitude to SOCAR management for providing the internship and employment programs. “This project is one of the good examples of friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Turkey. I am proud that BHOS graduates will work at one of the most prestigious companies in the region,” he said.

Chairperson of the National Assembly’s Commission on Science and Education Isa Habibbeyli expressed his congratulations to BHOS graduates and highly praised successes of the Higher School in training Azerbaijani engineers of international level with good knowledge of English language. SOCAR Vice presidents Khalik Mammadov, Tofig Gahramanov and David Mammadov, and BP Vice president Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli expressed their confidence that the BHOS graduates going to work at STAR Refinery would grow into best specialists of the oil and gas sector capable to contribute to development of industry both in Azerbaijan and in Turkey.

Speaking about the Higher School achievements in developing successful international cooperation, Ambassador of Turkey to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral emphasized that BHOS established close partnership relations with many foreign institutions. In his words, these major accomplishments can help the Baku Higher Oil School become one of the leading international universities. The Ambassador also told about long-term fruitful and diversified cooperation between the two brotherly countries, especially in the field of science and education.

Director General of SOCAR Turkey Enerji A. Ş. company Zaur Gakhramanov told about the company establishment, development, milestones and main activities. He also spoke about the company successes in implementation of large international projects in the region. Zaur Gakhramanov provided information about Student Internship and New Graduate Engineering programs initiated by the company, criteria for selection of the successful candidates eligible to participate in these programs, and the conditions created for interns and employees in Turkey.

“We were pleased to see BHOS management and students’ strong and vivid interest to our programs. We received more than 220 applications from the Higher School, 173 students took the test exams and 48 were invited to interviews. The rigorous and careful selection process enabled us to choose the most talented and capable students to work at the company,” he said.

Speaking at the meeting, BHOS students thanked the Rector Elmar Gasimov for providing opportunities for successful study and professional development. Their parents also expressed their gratitude to BHOS management and said that they are proud of their children achievements. In their words, this success would not be possible without excellent conditions at BHOS and continuous support provided by the Higher School’s management to students.