Turkish Air Force to use new drone to fight PKK

2017-07-04 11:47 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish Anka unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has been taken into service of the country’s Air Force, Turkish media outlets reported.

The drone will be used in the fight against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

The UAV test flights were carried out in June, according to the report.

In 2011, Turkey launched production of mobile outposts that were used in the fight against PKK militants, as well as the production of Canik TP9 pistols and other military equipment.

---

