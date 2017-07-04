Russia’s Pegas Fly to start operating Baku flights

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Russian airline Pegas Fly is starting to operate flights from Moscow’s Zhukovsky International Airport to Baku from July 27, said a message on the airport’s website.

The airline will operate regular passenger Zhukovsky-Baku flights three times per week until October 29.

On Thursdays, departure from Moscow to Baku will take place at 10:45 local time and the arrival in Baku is scheduled for 15:00 local time. On the same day, departure from Baku to Moscow will take place at 16:15, while the arrival in Moscow will be at 18:10 local time.

On Mondays and Saturdays, departure from Moscow is scheduled for 08:10 and arrival in Baku – for 12:25. Departure from Baku to Moscow on the same day is scheduled for 13:40 and arrival in Moscow is scheduled for 15:35.

The flights will be operated using Boeing 767 aircraft.