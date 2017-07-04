Direct flight launched between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyz resort

2017-07-04 12:01 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Uzbekistan Airways has launched direct flight between Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent and Kyrgyzstan’s Issyk-Kul resort, KyrTAG reported with the reference to the press-service of Kyrgyzstan’s Manas airport.

The first plane from Tashkent with Uzbek tourists landed in Issyk-Kul airport on June 4.

The flights between Tashkent and Issyk-Kul will be realized every Tuesday until the end of August. The flight time is 1 hour 20 minutes. Two-way ticket is worth $340.

Earlier, Issyk-Kul airport was connected by international direct flights only with Russia and Kazakhstan.

Follow the author on Twitter: @E_Kosolapova