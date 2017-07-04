Azercell joins Career Fair (PHOTO)

State Employment Service under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population under the motto "First Step in Career" organized another active employment event at Baku Business University. Azercell Telecom LLC joined the career fair once again held to support students and graduates in their development and future career. The event was attended by 47 enterprises from 44 private sectors, including 3 states and Azercell with more than 200 vacant jobs

Azercell representatives informed graduates and the visitors about active vacancies in the company. Recruitment Unit specialists provided information about the recruitment process and the Student Bursary and Internship Programs at Azercell and answered a number of questions of the career fair visitors. The students also got an opportunity to get information about the existing demand for his/her field of specialization in labor market, build up first relations with employers while the employers had a chance to shortlist potential employees.

The event was aimed to provide advice to the jobseekers about their field of specialization and help them build their future career. It should be noted that Azercell Telecom continuously helps talented youth in this regard. With its own initiative, Azercell has organized Career Days on a regular basis. During such events, the youth striving to join the company met with Azercell representatives and got broad information about company activities.

