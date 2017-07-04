New appointments at Azerbaijan’s AtaBank

2017-07-04 12:05 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Rashad Aghayev was appointed as director of the bank cards and electronic services department at Azerbaijan’s AtaBank OJSC, reads a message posted on the bank’s website.

Also, Ilgar Sadigov was appointed as director of the branch supervision department, while Togrul Farzullayev was appointed the director of the department for work with distressed assets.

AtaBank has been operating in Azerbaijan since 1993. As of today, it ranks fifth in the list of Azerbaijani banks.