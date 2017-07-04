Iran calls on Russia to ensure greater cooperation on Syria

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



An Iranian security official has called for enhancing cooperation with Russia in order to prevent the US meddling in the Syrian issue.



“Ensuring greater coordination between Iran and Russia in order to prevent the illegal meddling of the US in Syria and protecting the territorial integrity of this country as well as its national sovereignty are among the unavoidable necessities,” ILNA news agency quoted Iran’s Secretary of Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani as saying in a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev on Tuesday.



The officials during the phone conversation discussed the issue of cooperation between Iran and Russia regarding Syrian development and the upcoming Astana summit.



Speaking about the recent ceasefire in Syria, Shamkhani added that required measures should be taken in order to prevent the terrorists from abusing the situation.

