TAP completes transfer of 42 olive trees to nursery

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The consortium for construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which envisages delivery of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, has completed the transfer of 42 olive trees to the nursery in Italy, read a message on the consortium’s website.

The olive trees were removed from the pipeline’s microtunnel area and transported to the nursery of Masseria del Capitano.

The process of removing the trees was conducted in full compliance with the permits issued to TAP by relevant authorities in Italy.

TAP has in recent months transferred 168 olive trees to the nursery and has installed irrigation and protective nets.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

