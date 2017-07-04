New book at Turkish Universities – UNEC Teacher's book

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

A teaching staff of UNEC Department of “International Relations”, Secretary of the Faculty of “Economics” Parviz Samadov’s third book has been published.

The book on “Hazar denizi hidropolitiği; Türkiye-Azerbaycan-Gürcistan ilişkileri” (The Caspian Sea Hydro policy: Turkey- Azerbaijan- Georgia Relations) was published in the well- known and prestigious publish house of Turkey “Doğu Kütüphanesi” (Eastern Library). The book consisting of 5 parts and 280 pages is dedicated to our martyrs’ memory subjected to Armenian massacre. The co-author of the book is a higher specialist in Hydro policy in Turkey Abdulla Yujel Kuruchim. Recommendations provided by the establisher of the Strategic Studies Institute on International Relations and Hydro Policy of the Hajjetepe University of Turkey, deceased Professor Ali Ihsan Baghish were also taken into account in the publication of the book.

The book possesses great importance in investigating the Azerbaijan- Georgia- Turkey relations in terms of scientific and strategic point of view being related with hydro policy which is the new area of international relations, especially with the distribution of oil in the Southern Caucasus. Based on the legal status of the Caspian Sea and hydrology of the Choruh basin, developing relations among the three countries were identified. The position of separate states in the legal status of the Caspian Sea was investigated and their political positions were analyzed. The policy of expanding the influence of states in the Caspian region was spoken about in the second part. The role of Choruh basin in turning the Turkish- Georgian relations into strategic partnership was reflected in the third chapter. Contrary to the co-operation of the Choruh basin, the Caspian Sea issue has been touched upon by controversy and competition and effects that have led to the emergence of a tripartite coalition in Azerbaijan- Georgia- Turkey relations have been identified in the fourth chapter. In Chapter 5, the information on the opportunities and threats created by international politics and rapidly changing world conventions, primarily Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey relations, regional and international politics were provide. The fact that Armenian’s aggressive policy has been threatened by regional countries in the hydroponic field is substantiated as in other fields.

The book is used as a textbook in Turkish universities.

