Azerbaijan’s big step in issuance of e-visas

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The ASAN Visa system in Azerbaijan is improving and it will be possible to get an e-visa to the country within three hours, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev said.

He made the remarks July 4 in Tehran at a meeting with Iranian vice president, Head of Cultural Heritage, Handcrafts and Tourism Organization Zahra Ahmadipour.

The ASAN Visa system will be applied not only at airports, but also at customs checkpoints of Azerbaijan, Garayev added.

The minister noted that the ties between Azerbaijan and Iran, the two neighboring and friendly countries, are developing, and the presidents of the two countries have done a great job in this direction.

Azerbaijan introduced the ASAN Visa system on Jan. 10, 2017 in accordance with the decree of the country’s President Ilham Aliyev.

Currently, foreigners and stateless persons can get an e-visa to Azerbaijan through a single online portal within three days without applying to state organizations.