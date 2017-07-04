Beggars in Tehran make 4 times minimum wage

2017-07-04 15:23 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, July 4



By Mehdi Sepahvand - Trend:



Scattered at every corner on the streets and in all metro wagons, beggars in the Iranian capital city Tehran make four times the minimum wage in the country.



The minimum wage in Iran is set at about 10 million rials (roughly $300). Beggars in Tehran make up to 40 million rials a month, according to Reza Qadimi, director of Social Service Organization of Tehran Municipality.



Addressing a press conference, the official underlined that if there continues to be no mechanism to restrain the beggars, their number is sure to rise, Trend correspondent reported July 4.



“We have care centers for male and female beggars older than 18 years, but there are no facilities for those under 18 years of age,” he noted.