Exhibition of Chinese goods underway in Ashgabat

2017-07-04 15:44 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 4

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A three-day exhibition of Chinese goods opened today in Ashgabat.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov sent a message to the fair participants.

In his message, the president said that the exhibition of Chinese goods will contribute to the strengthening and expansion of bilateral economic and trade ties as well as fruitful business contacts.

He noted that the event aims to play an important role in expanding economic cooperation and business ties with Chinese companies and investors, and also increase the volume of foreign trade turnover.

Companies specializing in production of electrical equipment, construction materials and agricultural machinery, as well as those engaged in transportation, logistics, trade, petroleum and chemical industry, are presented at the exhibition.

China has been the largest trading partner of Turkmenistan in the last five years. According to the 2016 data, about 40 enterprises with Chinese capital operate in Turkmenistan.