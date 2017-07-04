Iran to host stationaries, office, engineering B2B expo

2017-07-04 17:22 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, July 4

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

Iran will host an international business-to-business exhibition on stationaries, office, and engineering equipment on July 11-14.

To be held in an area of 5,000 square meters in Shahr-e Aftab fairground to the south of Tehran, the expo will seek to be a venue for Iranian and foreign partners to find chances of cooperation in the production sector, Seyyed Mohammad Seyyedi, Shahr-e Aftab CEO said at a press conference, Trend’s correspondent reported from the event.

According to Davud Khalili, the executive director of the exhibition, speaking at the same press conference, Iran imports close to 90 percent of stationary products it consumes.

Of 150 million notebooks and 600 million pens used in Iran annually, only 3-5 percent is domestically made.

The exhibition will be attended by Russia, China, and India, among foreign exhibitors. Most of Iran’s stationary products are imported from India.