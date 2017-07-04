Azerbaijani Central Bank’s currency reserves increase

2017-07-04 19:03 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Currency reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) increased by approximately $680.2 million (15.9 percent) in June 2017 as compared to June 2016, and amounted to $4,964.1 million, according to the statistical data posted on the CBA website July 4.

CBA’s reserves increased by $138.7 million (2.9 percent) for the month.

Currency reserves of the CBA decreased by more than $1 billion or by 20.78 percent in 2016 as compared to 2015.

CBA’s currency reserves started to decrease in July 2014. The reduction was at a slower rate (within a range of $20 million to $50 million) at the beginning, but a sharp decline began in December 2014 due to an increase in demand for dollar in the country.

During 2016, the currency reserves increased by 0.9 percent in March, 1.35 percent in April, 3.97 percent in May, 0.7 percent in August and 0.14 percent in November.

A stable increase in the CBA’s currency reserves by $989.7 million (24.9 percent) has been observed since early 2017.

---

