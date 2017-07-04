Turkmenistan Airlines to launch Ashgabat-Tashkent-Ashgabat flights

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, July 4

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

Representatives of Uzbekistan Airways and Turkmenistan Airlines have held meetings in Tashkent city regarding carrying out the flights between the capitals of the two countries, the press service of Uzbekistan Airways reported July 4.

The meetings were organized as part of the implementation of the memorandum of cooperation between Uzbekistan Airways and Turkmenistan Airlines signed in May during the working visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Turkmenistan.

“During the talks, the sides discussed issues of carrying out Ashgabat-Tashkent-Ashgabat flights by Turkmenistan Airlines,” the report said

Turkmenistan Airlines intends to launch the flights until late 2017.

It was previously reported that Uzbekistan resumed regular flights with Turkmenistan since April 2017.