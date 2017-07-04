Turkey can start new military operation in Syria without US consent

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Over the past 5-6 years, Turkey has turned into a power which can eliminate threats on its borders and launch a military operation in Syria without the consent and consultations with the US, Ahmet Anapali, columnist of the Turkish Haber7 newspaper, told Trend July 4.

Anapali, who is also the author and producer of a number of political shows on the Ulke TV channel, added that the US saw Turkey’s ability to act alone during Obama’s presidency and in this regards expressed protest to Ankara.

The expert stressed that Trump’s administration was made sure that Turkey can act independently in the region.

"President Trump first warned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but after making sure that Erdogan will act solely within Turkey's interests, he began to respect Turkey's actions," he said.

In his opinion, the US authorities respect the military operation which is being carried out by the Turkish Armed Forces on the territory of Syria.

Anapali is sure that Turkey is no longer the country that it was 10 years ago.

"Previously, the US consent was required for the Turkish Armed Forces to withdraw the country, but now Turkey acts independently," he said.

Of course, the EU, headed by Germany, as Anapali thinks, is concerned about Turkey's independent actions in the region.

"Turkey has become a disobedient country for Europe," he said.

Turkey can launch new military operations in Syria in case of necessity, Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Isik said in an interview with TRT Haber TV channel July 4.

Isik said that Turkey is entitled to neutralize any threat from outside and in particular from Syria.

He added that no country is entitled to dictate its will to Turkey in the region.

Turkey has been deploying military equipment to the border with Syria since June 21. Military equipment is in Turkey’s south-central province of Kilis, which borders Syrian territories controlled by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) and Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD).

On Aug. 24, 2016, the Turkish Armed Forces launched the Euphrates Shield operation against the “Islamic State” (IS) militants and liberated the city of Jarabulus, as well as the city of Al-Bab in northern Syria with the support of the Syrian opposition.