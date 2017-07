Another Armenian provocation leaves two dead, Azerbaijan says

2017-07-04 23:07 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

Trend:

The Armenian Armed Forces carried out another large-scale provocation along the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message July 4.

As the result of provocation two people have been killed.

Story still developing