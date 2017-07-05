Police officer shot dead in Turkey

A police officer was martyred when a man shot him with a hunting rifle in northwestern Turkey’s Bursa province on Tuesday evening, Anadolu reported.

The man, identified as Musa G., entered a courthouse in Bursa’s Gemlik district and shot dead the duty officer, the sources from the Bursa police department told Anadolu Agency, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

After killing the police officer, identified as Idris Buyukdonmez, the man killed himself with the same rifle, the sources added.

The police department said the incident was not terror-related and that the shooter had acted alone.