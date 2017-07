Azerbaijani currency rates for July 5

2017-07-05 09:28 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

Trend:

Official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro to Azerbaijani manat for July 5 was set at 1.7022 manats and 1.9328 manats, respectively.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.