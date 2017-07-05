Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 130 times in 24 hours

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 130 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said July 5.

The Armenian armed forces were using heavy machine guns, grenade launchers, as well as 60-mm, 82-mm and 120-mm mortars (27 shells).

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Kamarli, Qaymagli, Farahli, Gushchu Ayrim and Gizilhajili villages of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in the Voskevan village and on nameless heights of the Noyemberyan district, as well as the Berkaber village of the Ijevan district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions on nameless heights and in the Aghdam, Kokhanabi, Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of the Tovuz district of Azerbaijan were shelled from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights and in the Chinari village of the Berd district of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani army positions on nameless heights of Azerbaijan’s Gadabay district also underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of the Krasnoselsk district of Armenia.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt and Yarimja villages of the Tartar district, Shuraabad, Taghibayli, Bash Garvand, Garagashli, Shirvanli, Novruzlu, Yusifjanli and Marzili villages of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, Ashagi Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashagi Seyidahmadli, Gorgan and Horadiz villages of the Fuzuli district, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of the Jabrayil district, as well as from the positions located on nameless heights of the Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand and Fuzuli districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.