“About 80% of Azerbaijan’s GDP accounts for private sector”

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

At present, about 80 percent of Azerbaijan’s GDP accounts for the private sector, and this is a positive achievement, the country’s Deputy Economy Minister Sahil Babayev said.

He made the remarks July 5 in Baku at the opening ceremony of the “Be Ready for Trade” project.

He said that several years ago Azerbaijan’s economy was formed mainly at the expense of the public sector, but the reforms carried out in the country and the attention given to the private sector made it possible to achieve such results.

