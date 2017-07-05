AZPROMO inks MoU with Int’l Trade Center (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the International Trade Center (ITC) at the opening ceremony of the “Be Ready for Trade” project of the EU’s Eastern Partnership initiative, Trend’s correspondent reported from the event.

The memorandum was signed by Head of AZPROMO Rufat Mammadov and ITC Executive Director Arancha Gonzalez.

In accordance with the memorandum, ITC within the framework of the “Be Ready for Trade” project will foster increasing competitiveness and expanding access to foreign markets for products manufactured by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) of Azerbaijan.

In addition, the ITC will support the direct access of Azerbaijani products to international e-commerce platforms.

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Economy Minister Sahil Babayev, who attended the signing ceremony, noted that the main components of the “Be Ready for Trade” project include integration of SMEs into global value chains, increasing the competitiveness of products manufactured by SMEs, strengthening the potential of exporters’ associations and creating ties between SMEs of Azerbaijan and EU importers.