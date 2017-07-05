Turkey condemns Armenia’s military provocation (exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has condemned Armenia’s provocative actions against the peaceful population of Azerbaijan, a source in the ministry told Trend July 5.

The source noted that Armenia’s actions directed against civilians are unacceptable.

“Armenia’s provocation contradicts all norms and principles of international law,” said the source. “The international community must realize that Armenia by such actions systematically hinders the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”

The international community must exert pressure on Armenia, according to the source.

Turkey urges members of the OSCE Minsk Group to contribute to an early peaceful settlement of the conflict, the source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry added.

On July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers shelled the Alkhanli village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sakhiba Guliyeva (born in 1967) and Zakhra Guliyeva (born in 2015) were killed. Servinaz Guliyeva (born in 1965), who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.