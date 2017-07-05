Azerbaijani MP: Armenia’s provocation - violation of human rights

Armenia’s provocation on the line of contact between the Armenian and Azerbaijani troops is a violation of human rights, international laws and norms, Azay Guliyev, Azerbaijani MP, vice-president of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, said.

Guliyev made the remarks at the annual session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Minsk July 5.

"The OSCE Minsk Group must condemn this act and stop such violations and killings of children in the future," he said. “The OSCE PA must not remain silent. We must take concrete actions and put an end to it."

On July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces again violated ceasefire and, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled Azerbaijani positions and territories where the civilian population lives, namely the Alkhanli village of the country’s Fuzuli district, thereby grossly violating the requirements of international law, the Azerbaijani defense ministry said earlier.

As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sakhiba Guliyeva, 50, and Zakhra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Servinaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.