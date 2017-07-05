Photo proof of Armenian atrocities against Azerbaijani civilians (18+)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

On July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled Azerbaijani positions and territories where the civilian population lives, namely the Alkhanli village of the country’s Fuzuli district.

As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sakhiba Guliyeva, 50, and Zakhra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Servinaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

Below is the photo proof of the Armenian atrocities against Azerbaijani civilians.